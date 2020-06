Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended with robust gains on Tuesday led by broad-based buying across sectors on the back of increased inflows from global investors.

The Sensex surged 519.11 points or 1.49 percent to end at 35,430.43 while the Nifty closed at 10,482.10, up 170.90 points or 1.66 percent.

Broader markets also supported the rally with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty smallcap indices gaining over 1.5 percent each.

All the sectoral indices ended with gains led by Nifty PSU Banks, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Realty, Nifty Media and Nifty FMCG.

Sustained foreign capital inflows drove the upward momentum in the domestic market leading the rally for the fourth consecutive day.

Bajaj Finance, L&T, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Hindalco Industries led gains among the Nifty50 constituents while Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers.

The Nifty IT index reversed intraday losses to end over one percent higher. The IT stocks were under pressure in the early trade after the proclamation issued by US President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend foreign work visas, including the H-1B.

Glenmark Pharma shares ended over 6 percent lower after analysts said that the potential earnings from the sale of Fabiflu did not warrant a big gain in the stock price that was seen in the previous session. The stock had surged as much as 35 percent on Monday after the company was granted fast-track regulatory approval to launch favipiravir in India for treatment of COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.