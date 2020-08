The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Thursday after the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy.

The Sensex ended 362.12 points or 0.96 percent higher at 38,025.45 while the Nifty surged 98.50 points or 0.89 percent to close at 11,200.15. Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Midcap gaining over 1 percent and Nifty Smallcap index ending over 0.3 percent higher.

Nifty Bank advanced 133 points to end at 21,643 level.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged in the August policy. With no change this time, the repo rate currently stands at 4 percent. The reverse repo rate has been maintained at 3.35 percent. The central bank has maintained its policy stance at “accommodative” which could continue for as long as necessary to revive growth.

The RBI announced several additional measures to accelerate the economy, enhance liquidity, improve the flow of credit and deepen digital payment facilities, among others.

Among sectors, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metals, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty FMCG rallied over 1 percent each while Nifty PSU Bank index ended in the red.

Tata Steel, Infosys, GAIL India, Bajaj Finance and UPL led the gains among Nifty constituents while Eicher Motors, Shree Cements, Adani Ports & SEZ M&M and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top index losers.

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement declined over 4 percent after the company reported weak earnings for the quarter ended June 2020. The company reported a 5.80 percent decline in consolidated net profit for Q1FY21 to Rs 50.63 crore as against Rs 53.75 crore in the year-ago quarter impacted by lower sales due to the coronavirus lockdown. Revenue from operations fell 19.78 percent to Rs 911.54 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,136.32 crore, YoY.