Market Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 347 points, Nifty settles above 13,350; financials, pharma stocks lead Updated : December 07, 2020 03:54 PM IST Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices ended with more than one percent gains each. UPL, Adani Ports & SEZ, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and ONGC were the top Nifty50 gainers.