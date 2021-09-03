Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 277 points, Nifty surpasses 17,300 mark on RIL boost

Indian equity benchmarks surged to fresh peaks on Friday led by heavyweight Reliance Industries. Buying interest in automobile, metal and consumer durable shares also boosted investors' sentiment. Broader markets also supported gains on Dalal Street.

The S&P BSE Sensex index rose 277.41 points or 0.48 percent to end at 58,129.95 and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark climbed 89.45 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 17,323.60 -- both record closing highs.

Among blue-chip stocks, Reliance Industries, ONGC< Coal India, Titan, Indian Oil, Hero MotoCorp and BPCL shares -- ending between 2.34 per cent and 4.15 percent higher -- were among the top gainers.

On the other hand, HDFC Life, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, HUL, HDFC and HDFC Bank, closing between 0.78 percent and 3.29 percent lower, were the worst hit among 17 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.

Reliance Industries, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest movers for both Sensex and Nifty50.

Investors around the globe awaited US jobs data, due later in the day, to ascertain the pace and timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance ended 3.28 percent lower at Rs 733.90 apiece on BSE after the company said it would buy the life insurance unit of battery maker Exide Industries for Rs 6,687 crore. Exide Industries shares rose 6.34 percent to Rs 189.55.