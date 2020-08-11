  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 224 points, Nifty ends above 11,300; metals, banks support rally

Updated : August 11, 2020 03:47 PM IST

Broader indices ended mixed with Nifty Midcap100 ending 0.34 percent lower while Nifty Smallcap100 index gaining 0.37 percent.
Gains in index heavyweights such as ITC, HDFC twins, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel among others lifted Nifty to end above 11,300 level.
