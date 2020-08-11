Market Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 224 points, Nifty ends above 11,300; metals, banks support rally Updated : August 11, 2020 03:47 PM IST Broader indices ended mixed with Nifty Midcap100 ending 0.34 percent lower while Nifty Smallcap100 index gaining 0.37 percent. Gains in index heavyweights such as ITC, HDFC twins, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel among others lifted Nifty to end above 11,300 level. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply