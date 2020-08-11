Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 224 points, Nifty ends above 11,300; metals, banks support rally

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Tuesday led by gains in metal and banking stocks. Better than expected June quarter earnings and strong global cues boosted investor sentiment.

The Sensex ended 224.93 points or 0.59 percent higher at 38,407.01 while the Nifty gained 52.35 points or 0.46 percent to close at 11,322.50. Broader indices ended mixed with Nifty Midcap100 ending 0.34 percent lower while Nifty Smallcap100 index gaining 0.37 percent.

Gains in index heavyweights such as ITC, HDFC twins, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel among others lifted Sensex and Nifty to end at a 5-month high level.

Among sectors, Nifty Metals, Nifty Media, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Private Bank rallied the most while Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT and Nifty Realty ended in the red.

ZEEL, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, BPCL and IndusInd Bank led gains among Nifty constituents while Shree Cement, Titan Company, UPL, Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top index losers.

"We have stayed above the 11,250 mark the entire day and even attempted levels closer to 11,400. We should be able to achieve 11,500 soon. The short-medium term support for this market is at 11,250," said Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Titan Company stock price dropped over 3 percent after the Tata Group firm reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended June hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Shares of Shree Cement shed over 3 percent after the company's net profit fell 13.5 percent to Rs 330 crore in the June quarter. The company posted a profit of Rs 380 crore in the year-ago quarter. Global brokerages CLSA and Jefferies took bearish views further impacting sentiment in the stock. The stock fell as much a 4.7 percent to Rs 21,335 per share on BSE in intraday deals.