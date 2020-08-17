Market Closing Bell: Sensex gains 173 points; Nifty ends near 11,250; Metals, auto stocks lead Updated : August 17, 2020 03:50 PM IST Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap and Nifty Midcap indices gaining 0.9 and 0.5 percent, respectively. Gains in index heavyweights such as Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank among others lifted Nifty to end near 11,250 levels. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply