Closing Bell: Sensex gains 85 points, Nifty ends above 12,700 ahead of Muhurat trading; metal stocks shine

Market Closing Bell: Sensex gains 85 points, Nifty ends above 12,700 ahead of Muhurat trading Updated : November 13, 2020 03:47 PM IST Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gained 0.8 and 0.9 percent, respectively. Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, Tata Steel and Divi's Laboratories led gains among Nifty50 constituents.