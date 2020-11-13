Closing Bell: Sensex gains 85 points, Nifty ends above 12,700 ahead of Muhurat trading; metal stocks shine

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Friday's volatile session higher led by gains in pharma, financials and realty stocks.

The Sensex ended 85.81 points or 0.20 percent higher at 43,443.00 while the Nifty gained 29.15 points or 0.23 percent to close at 12,719.95.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gained 0.8 and 0.9 percent, respectively.

"The Nifty traded in a narrow range of about 150 points. It failed to get past 12,770-12,780 which is the pivotal point for the uptrend to resume. The index has strong support within 12,100-12,300. If we cross 12,780, we should scale up to 13,000 levels," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments,

Among sectors, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty rallied over 1 percent each followed by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services.

Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, Tata Steel and Divi's Laboratories led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, HDFC Bank and UPL were the top losers.

Shares of Eicher Motors ended over 7 percent higher after it posted marginally better-than-expected September quarter earnings. The revenue of the company declined 3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 2,134 crore, against expectations of Rs 2,000 crore.

Globally, shares flat-lined on Friday as rising US and European COVID-19 hospitalisations tempered the euphoria over a promising vaccine, though Wall Street looked set for a firmer open on news president-elect Joe Biden was set to cement his election win, Reuters reported.