Closing Bell: Sensex gains 287 points, Nifty ends above 11,500; Private banks, pharma stocks lead

Updated : September 15, 2020 03:57 PM IST

Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining percent respectively.
Gains in index heavyweights such as IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, HDFC, among others lifted Nifty above 11,500 level.
