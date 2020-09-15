Market Closing Bell: Sensex gains 287 points, Nifty ends above 11,500; Private banks, pharma stocks lead Updated : September 15, 2020 03:57 PM IST Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining percent respectively. Gains in index heavyweights such as IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, HDFC, among others lifted Nifty above 11,500 level. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply