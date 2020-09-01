  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex gains 272 points; Nifty ends above 11,450; Metals stocks shine; Bharti Airtel jumps 7%

Updated : September 01, 2020 03:41 PM IST

Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices gaining 0.82 percent and 0.37 percent, respectively.
Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance led gains among Nifty constituents.
Closing Bell: Sensex gains 272 points; Nifty ends above 11,450; Metals stocks shine; Bharti Airtel jumps 7%

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

HAL expects to double its order book to Rs 1 lakh crore by FY21 end

HAL expects to double its order book to Rs 1 lakh crore by FY21 end

AGR Verdict: SC closes chapter of Rs 1.69 lakh cr dues, gives telcos 10 years to repay

AGR Verdict: SC closes chapter of Rs 1.69 lakh cr dues, gives telcos 10 years to repay

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement