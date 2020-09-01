Market Closing Bell: Sensex gains 272 points; Nifty ends above 11,450; Metals stocks shine; Bharti Airtel jumps 7% Updated : September 01, 2020 03:41 PM IST Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices gaining 0.82 percent and 0.37 percent, respectively. Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance led gains among Nifty constituents. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply