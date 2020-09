The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty staged a decent recovery from the day’s low to end higher Thursday led by gains in metals, media and auto stocks amid positive momentum in global markets.

The Sensex ended 185.23 points or 0.48 percent higher at 39,086.03 while the Nifty gained 72.75 points or 0.63 percent to close at 11,543.00. Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining more than 1 percent each.

Rally in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Steel and ITC lifted Nifty above 11,500 level.

Barring Nifty PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the green led by Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto.

ZEEL, M&M, Tata Motors, Adani Ports & SEZ and Bharti Infratel led gains among Nifty constituents while Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, HDFC Ltd and Nestle India were the top index losers.

“The Nifty made a smart move towards 11,600 but was unable to get past and close above it. We would need that to happen for the uptrend to be solid and convincing. Once we get past that, our target would be 11,800-11,900. The support lies between 11,300-11,350,” said Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Bharti Infratel's shares surged 4 percent after the company approved the long-pending merger with Indus Towers. Brokerages feel that this merger will add value in the future, and have maintained positive call on the stock.