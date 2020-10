The Indian equity market ended Wednesday's volatile session on a higher note led by gains in metals, realty and financial stocks amid positive global cues.

The Sensex ended 162.94 points or 0.40 percent higher at 40,707.31 while the Nifty gained 40.85 points or 0.34 percent to settle at 11,937.65.

Broader markets ended mixed with Nifty Smallcap index closing 0.11 percent lower and Nifty Midcap gaining 0.25 percent.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty rallied the most over 4 percent followed by over 2 percent gains in Nifty Metal. Nifty Bank also surged over 1.3 percent. However, Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media ended in the red.

"Despite being close to the 12,050 levels, we were unable to get past that. The Nifty reacted sharply from that zone of 12,000-1,2050 and has resumed it's sideways movements. For any up move to commence, it is imperative we cross 12,050 as that will lead the index to 12,200-12,300 levels. On the flip side, the support is at 11,650 and till we do not break that, we are going to be rangebound with a positive bias," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

PoweGrid Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Hindalco and GAIL India led gains among Nifty constituents while Britannia Industries, TCS, SBI Life, Nestle India and Hero MotoCorp were the top index losers.

Bajaj Finance stock price ended lower after the company reported a sharp 36 percent fall in its September quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 965 crore as compared to Rs 1,506 crore in the same quarter previous year. The company's net interest income (NII) rose 4 percent to Rs 4,165 crore from Rs 4,000 crore, YoY. NII beat street estimates of Rs 3,711.7 crore.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) ended over 2 percent lower even after the company's Q2FY21 earnings beat street estimates. The company reported a 12.4 percent rise in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 at Rs 274.2 crore as against Rs 244 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's revenue increased by 5.3 percent to Rs 1,286 crore from Rs 1,221.8 crore, YoY. Domestic net sales for the quarter reported 7.1 percent growth

Meanwhile, global stocks and bond yields rose on Wednesday as Washington moved closer to agreeing a coronavirus stimulus package, pinning the dollar at its lowest for a month.