Closing Bell: Nifty 8 points shy of Mount 18,000 as market extends record-breaking run

Indian equity benchmarks recovered initial losses to scale fresh peaks in a choppy session on Tuesday, shrugging off weakness across global markets. Gains in automobile, metal, FMCG and select financial stocks pushed the market higher. Weakness in IT counters ahead of more quarterly earnings due this week limited the upside.

The Sensex index ended 148.5 points or 0.3 percent higher at 60,284.3 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark added 46 points (0.3 percent) to settle at 17,992 -- both record closing highs. Both gauges closed higher for the fourth trading session in a row.

Titan, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Divi's Labs, Hindalco and Hero MotoCorp, closing between 1.9 percent and 6.1 percent higher, were among the top blue-chip gainers. On the other hand, HCL Tech, HDFC Life, Coal India, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech and Shree Cement -- ending with losses of between 0.9 percent and 3.8 percent -- were the worst hit among the 19 laggards in the Nifty50 index.

Broader markets supported the overall gains, with the midcap and smallcap indices rising 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

Nifty IT was the only sectoral gauge on NSE that ended in negative territory. Most of its components finished lower, with HCL Tech falling 3.8 percent, TCS 0.8 percent and Infosys 0.2 percent. Wipro bucked the trend, ending one percent higher.

Analysts awaited July-September financial results from Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech due this week, after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicked off the earnings season last week.

The market managed to end on a positive note with strong support from PSU banks on revamped hopes of privatisation and continued buying interest in consumer goods, metals and auto stocks, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian Bank, Endurance, Bata, IDBI Bank and Radico Khaitan -- up between seven percent and 19.9 percent -- were the top gainers in the midcap and smallcap indices. Torrent Power, Tata Communications, Prestige, Chambal Fertilizers and Suzlon -- down between 2.7 percent and 4.9 percent -- were among the top losers.

Meanwhile, European shares began Tuesday's session on a negative note as investors feared that soaring commodity prices would hamper a recovery in corporate profit. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.1 percent at the last count.

Fresh signs of troubles at Chinese property developer Evergrande also hurt investors' confidence. Earlier in the day, a gauge of equities in the Asia Pacific outside Japan tumbled one percent.