Closing Bell: Sensex gains 141 points; Nifty ends above 11,250 as pharma stocks lead

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended half a percent higher on Monday led by gains in pharma, IT and financial stocks. The Sensex ended 141.51 points or 0.37 percent higher at 38,182.08 while the Nifty gained 60.65 points or 0.54 percent to close at 11,274.70.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap and Nifty Midcap indices gaining over 1.3 and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Nifty Bank ended higher for the sixth session led by ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty Pharma rallied the most over 5 percent followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Auto.

Cipla, M&M, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries led gains among Nifty constituents while Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, BPCL and Reliance Industries were the top index losers.

"We have kept above the 11,250 level which is a bullish sign. The Nifty should attempt 11,500 as its next price target. The support continues to be at 11,100," said Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Emami Ltd shares ended 20 percent higher after the company reported strong operational performance in quarter ended June 2020. The company’s consolidated net profit in Q1FY21 rose 1.17 pecent to Rs 39.58 crore from Rs 39.12 crore while revenue from operations fell 25.79 percent to Rs 481.34 crore from Rs 648.64 crore, YoY. Gross margins increased by 230 bps at 66.5 percent and EBIDTA margins by 490 bps at 25.5 percent.