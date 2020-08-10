  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex gains 141 points; Nifty ends above 11,250 as pharma stocks lead

Updated : August 10, 2020 03:44 PM IST

Nifty Pharma rallied the most over 5 percent followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Auto.
Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap and Nifty Midcap indices gaining over 1.3 and 1.7 percent respectively.
