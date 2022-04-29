Closing Bell: Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty below 17,200 as market makes a U-turn in last hour

Indian equity benchmark indices erased all the intraday gains to end lower as losses in oil & gas, IT, and capital goods stocks weighed.

At close, the 30-scrip Sensex was down 460.19 points or 0.80 percent at 57,060.87, and the Nifty closed 142.50 points down or 0.83 percent lower at 17,102.50.

About 1,265 shares have advanced, 2,035 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.

Among major Nifty losers were Axis Bank, Coal India, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Bajaj Auto. All the sectoral indices ended in the red with bank, oil & gas, realty, PSU bank, power, and capital goods indices losing 1-2 percent.

In the broader markets, the MidCap and SmallCap indices slipped about 1 percent each.

HDFC Life, Tata Consumer Products, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank gained the most.

IndusInd Bank shares surged more than 2 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings for the January to March 2022 period due later in the day. Investors on Dalal Street were excited ahead of the results as the private lender is likely to report sustained growth in profit.