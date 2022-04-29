Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Closing Bell: Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty below 17,200 as market makes a U-turn in last hour

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Closing Bell: Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty below 17,200 as market makes a U-turn in last hour
Indian equity benchmark indices erased all the intraday gains to end lower as losses in oil & gas, IT, and capital goods stocks weighed.
At close, the 30-scrip Sensex was down 460.19 points or 0.80 percent at 57,060.87, and the Nifty closed 142.50 points down or 0.83 percent lower at 17,102.50.
About 1,265 shares have advanced, 2,035 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.
Among major Nifty losers were Axis Bank, Coal India, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Bajaj Auto. All the sectoral indices ended in the red with bank, oil & gas, realty, PSU bank, power, and capital goods indices losing 1-2 percent.
In the broader markets, the MidCap and SmallCap indices slipped about 1 percent each.
HDFC Life, Tata Consumer Products, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank gained the most.
IndusInd Bank shares surged more than 2 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings for the January to March 2022 period due later in the day. Investors on Dalal Street were excited ahead of the results as the private lender is likely to report sustained growth in profit.
Axis Bank shares succumbed to selling pressure on Friday after the quarterly net interest income (NII) of the country's fifth-largest lender by market value fell short of Street estimates.
Tags
Previous Article

Vedanta shares lose steam despite margin improvement amid input cost inflation

Next Article

FinMin, Sebi to take call on relaxation in LIC meeting minimum public holding norm: DIPAM Secy

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More