Closing Bell: Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty below 12,250; Kotak Bank falls 5% post Q3 results
Updated : January 20, 2020 04:07 PM IST
The Sensex settled 416 points lower at 41528, while the Nifty50 dipped 121 points to close Monday's trade at 12,230.
Broader market indices also declined with the Nifty MidCap 100 index down over half a percent.
Among sectors, the banking gauge, Nifty Bank slipped over 500 points, falling by 1.61 percent.
