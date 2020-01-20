Closing Bell: Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty below 12,250; Kotak Bank falls 5% post Q3 results

Indian shares settled Monday's trade with steep losses with the benchmark Sensex dipping over 400 points at close as index heavyweight shares Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank weighed on indices.

After hitting a record intra-day high of 42,273.87, the 30-share BSE Sensex gave up all gains to settle 416.46 points, or 0.99 percent, lower at 41,528.91. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty sank 127.80 points, or 1.03 percent, to 12,224.55. It hit a record intra-day high of 12,430.50 in early session.

The Sensex posted its biggest intra-day fall in five months, while the Nifty decline was the biggest in three months.

Broader market indices also declined with the Nifty MidCap 100 index down over half a percent. The Nifty SmallCap 100 index dipped 0.67 percent.

Among sectors, the banking gauge, Nifty Bank slipped over 500 points, falling by 1.61 percent. Other major losing sectors were Nifty Media, Private Bank, PSU Bank, Media and Financial Services, falling between 1 and 2 percent. Only Nifty FMCG and Realty ended in the greeen with modest gains.

Among Nifty gainers, PowerGrid, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, GAIL and ITC rose by up to 3 percent. The top losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Indian Oil Corp, Reliance Industries and Coal India, falling between 2 and 5 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fell almost 5 percent in trade reported a 24 percent rise year-on-year (YoY) in its third-quarter standalone net profit at Rs 1,596 crore as compared to Rs 1,291 crore in the same quarter last year. But what spooked the street was a decline in the bank's asset quality.