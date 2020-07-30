Market Closing Bell: Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty ends July series above 11,100; Banks, energy stocks drag Updated : July 30, 2020 03:46 PM IST Losses in index heavyweights such as IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, among others dragged Nifty to end the July series at 11,100 level. Selling was broad-based as the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices also ended 0.83 percent and 1.07 percent lower, respectively. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply