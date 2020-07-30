Closing Bell: Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty ends July series above 11,100; Banks, energy stocks drag

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended lower Thursday dragged by selling in banks, energy and metals on the monthly futures & options expiry day.

The Sensex ended 335.06 points or 0.88 percent lower at 37,736.07 while the Nifty lost 100.70 points or 0.90 percent to settle at 11,102.15 level. (prov)

Losses in index heavyweights such as IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, among others dragged Nifty to end the July series at 11,100 level.

Selling was broad-based as the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices also ended 0.83 percent and 1.07 percent lower, respectively.

BPCL, IndusInd Bank, IOC, HDFC and Axis Bank led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Wipro, Vedanta and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) shares ended over 3 percent lower after the mortgage lender reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,051.5 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as against Rs 3,203.1 crore in the year-ago quarter, registering a fall of 4.71 percent. However, net profit was better than CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 2698.8 crore.

On the global front, shares fell on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's pledge to use all its tools to support the US economy failed to reassure investors uneasy about a stalemate on fiscal support and rising coronavirus cases, a Reuters report said.

Europe's STOXX 600 slipped 0.7 percent on a busy day for earnings. Earlier gains in Asian shares were undone, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan edging down 0.1 percent.