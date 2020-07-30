  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty ends July series above 11,100; Banks, energy stocks drag

Updated : July 30, 2020 03:46 PM IST

Losses in index heavyweights such as IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, among others dragged Nifty to end the July series at 11,100 level.
Selling was broad-based as the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices also ended 0.83 percent and 1.07 percent lower, respectively.
Closing Bell: Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty ends July series above 11,100; Banks, energy stocks drag

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 3 vaccines in phase-3 trials, 2 from India in phase-1 and 2 trials; Uttar Pradesh records 3,705 cases, 57 COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 3 vaccines in phase-3 trials, 2 from India in phase-1 and 2 trials; Uttar Pradesh records 3,705 cases, 57 COVID-19 deaths

Piramal Enterprises Q1 net profit up 11% at Rs 496 cr

Piramal Enterprises Q1 net profit up 11% at Rs 496 cr

Harsh Vardhan: Plan to increase COVID-19 tests to 10 lakh per day in 1-2 months

Harsh Vardhan: Plan to increase COVID-19 tests to 10 lakh per day in 1-2 months

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement