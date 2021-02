The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended lower Friday dragged by selling across the board amid weak global cues. The Sensex ended 434.93 points, or 0.85 percent, lower at 50,889.76, while the Nifty declined 137.20 points, or 0.91 percent, to close at 14,981.75.

For the week, Sensex and Nifty posted a second consecutive weekly loss. This week, Nifty fell 1 percent.

Broader indices further pressurized the market with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices falling 0.92 percent and 1.62 percent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty PSU Bank slipping the most over 4 percent, followed by Nifty Auto declining more than 2 percent. Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty also fell more than 1 percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors and SBI led the decline, while UPL, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and GAIL India were the top gainers.