0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Closing Bell: Sensex falls 314 points but holds 60,000 mark as market extends losses to 2nd day

Closing Bell: Sensex falls 314 points but holds 60,000 mark as market extends losses to 2nd day

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Losses in financial, oil & gas and IT shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in consumer shares limited the downside.

Closing Bell: Sensex falls 314 points but holds 60,000 mark as market extends losses to 2nd day
Indian equity benchmarks failed to hold on to intraday gains in a volatile session on Wednesday, extending losses to a second straight day.
Losses in financial, oil & gas and IT shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in consumer shares limited the downside.
The 30-scrip Sensex index ended 314 points or 0.5 percent lower at 60,008.3 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,898.7, down 100.6 points or 0.6 percent from its previous close.
UPL, Reliance Industries, Cipla, Britannia, Axis Bank, Indian Oil and Coal India -- ending between 1.9 percent and 3.2 percent lower -- were the worst hit among the 35 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.
On the other hand, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, Tata Motors, NTPC and ITC -- ending with gains of 1.6 percent and 2.4 percent -- were among the gainers.
Broader markets were mixed. The Nifty Midcap 100 index tumbled 0.7 percent, though its smallcap counterpart rose 0.1 percent.
 
Tags
Previous Article

Moneycontrol Pro: Hikal stock in focus, here’s why

Next Article

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex tumbles over 300 points but holds 60,000 mark, Nifty50 slips below 17,900

next story