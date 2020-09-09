  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex falls 171 points, Nifty ends below 11,300; financials, IT stocks drag

Updated : September 09, 2020 03:56 PM IST

Broader indices also declined with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices falling 1.51 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively.
Nifty Bank ended over 2 percent lower as selling intensified in banking heavyweights such as SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank among others.
Closing Bell: Sensex falls 171 points, Nifty ends below 11,300; financials, IT stocks drag

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Eveready Industries Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 25 crore led by robust operating performance

Eveready Industries Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 25 crore led by robust operating performance

SBI raises Rs 4,000 crore via AT1 bonds at a coupon of 7.74%

SBI raises Rs 4,000 crore via AT1 bonds at a coupon of 7.74%

Private equity firm Silver Lake to invest Rs 7500 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.75% stake

Private equity firm Silver Lake to invest Rs 7500 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.75% stake

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement