Market Closing Bell: Sensex falls 171 points, Nifty ends below 11,300; financials, IT stocks drag Updated : September 09, 2020 03:56 PM IST Broader indices also declined with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices falling 1.51 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively. Nifty Bank ended over 2 percent lower as selling intensified in banking heavyweights such as SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank among others.