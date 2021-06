Indian indices ended marginally lower on Tuesday dragged mainly by banking, financials and metal stocks. The sentiment was also lower on the back of global inflation worries. The Sensex ended 53 points lower at 52,275 while the Nifty fell 11 points to settle at 15,740

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up over half a percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, IOC, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech were the top gainers while Hindalco, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, JSW Steel and Shree Cement led the losses.