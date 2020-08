Indian shares pared morning gains but ended in the green for a fifth straight session on Thursday, on the expiry day of derivative contracts for August. Gains in financials and realty stocks were capped by losses in index heavyweights RIL, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, and Infosys.

The Sensex ended 39 points higher at 39,113 while the Nifty added 9 points to end at 11,559. Broader markets were also in the green for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, other Asian markets took a breather amid renewed Sino-U.S. tensions and as investors looked ahead to US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Real estate stocks jumped with Nifty Realty up over 6 percent after Maharashtra government cut stamp duty from 5 percent to 2 percent. DLF zoomed 9 percent while Prestige, Sunteck Realty, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, and Sobha surged over 6.5 percent each.

Nifty Auto also rose 1 percent for the day and Nifty Bank and Nifty Pharma added 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. However, FMCG and IT indices were in the red for the day.

Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, M&M, SBI, and Grasim were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while ONGC, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Zee and coal India led the losses.

IndusInd Bank rose over 6 percent after global agency UBS upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Sell'.

Future Enterprises rallied 10.5 percent after the company said its board will meet on Saturday to take a call on raising funds.