The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower after paring most of intraday losses on Friday, dragged by selling in banking, auto and realty stocks as the street remained unenthused ahead of the third tranche of policy stimulus announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later today.

At close, Sensex ended 25.16 points or 0.08 percent lower at 31,097.73 while Nifty closed at 9,136.85, down 5.90 points or 0.06 percent. About 1,068 shares advanced, 1,208 shares declined, and 176 shares remained unchanged.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Media and Nifty Realty were the top laggards while buying was witnessed Nifty Metals and Nifty FMCG.

M&M, Zee Entertainment, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel and UPL were among the Nifty top losers, while top gainers were Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Asian Paints and Tata Steel.

This is the second straight week that the Indian equity indices ended in the red. For the week, Sensex slipped 1.7 percent, Nifty fell 1.3 percent and the Nifty Bank was down 2.7 percent.

The Midcap index ended 1.4 percent higher for the week.

On Friday, shares of Biocon Ltd ended 2 percent lower after the company reported 42.3 percent YoY decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 along with a sharp contraction in the margin.

Manappuram Finance's share price ended over 3 percent higher after the company reported a strong set of Q4FY20 earnings. On the BSE, the stock gained 7.23 percent to Rs 131.90. It jumped 7.19 percent to Rs 131.90 on the NSE.