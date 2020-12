The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Wednesday's choppy session on a flat note as gains in metals and auto stocks were countered by losses in financials.

The Sensex ended 37.40 points or 0.08 percent lower at 44,618.04 while the Nifty gained 4.70 points or 0.04 percent to close at 13,113.75. Nifty Bank ended over 1 percent lower.

Broader indices ended mixed as Nifty Midcap100 gained over 0.4 percent while Nifty Smallcap100 ended flat.

Among sectors, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT rallied the most while Nifty Private and Nifty Financial Services ended in the red.

GAIL India, ONGC, Asian Paints, Coal India and Titan Company were the top Nifty50 gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Shree Cement and ICICI Bank were the top index losers.

Investor sentiment improved after Pfizer and BioNTech said that they’ve won permission for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world's first coronavirus shot that is backed by rigorous science — and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.

"Nifty is taking support from 13,000 levels which shows more strength in upward directions for the market with the great support of auto and realty sector is also visible. This choppiness will be continued in coming sessions so keep a good eye on your stock selection," said Rahul Sharma, Market Strategist & Research Head, Equity99 Advisors.

Shares of Phoenix Mills Ltd ended 11 percent higher after the company signed a non-binding term sheet with GIC Private Equity (PE) for the formation of a retail-led mixed-use platform, a deal which analysts believe will be value accretive.