The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Wednesday's volatile session flat as gains in FMCG, pharma and IT stocks were countered by selling metals and PSU Banks amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex ended 94.71 points or 0.25 percent higher at 38,067.93 while the Nifty settled at 11,226.50, up marginally by 4.10 points or 0.04 percent.

Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks as Nifty Smallcap and Nifty Midcap indices ended lower.

Among sectors, Nifty FMCG rallied the most over 1 percent followed by Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT and Nifty Financial Services while Nifty Metal index lost the most over 2 percent. Nifty PSU Bank also ended with a loss of over 1 percent.

Index heavyweights such as HDFC twins support the Nifty while Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries dragged.

"The Nifty has closed below the 11,350 level which indicates that weakness still persists in the system. Until we do not close above this level, the trend remains southwards. If the Nifty gets jittery at the current level, we could possibly go down to 10,800. We are at a crucial juncture, hence caution is advised," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Grasim Industries, Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, Nestle Industries and Dr Reddy's Laboratories led gains among Nifty constituents while BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and IndusInd Bank were the top index losers.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) ended 9 percent lower and was the biggest Nifty50 loser after reported that the government extended the deadline for selling a stake in the company the fourth time.

Globally, stocks fell and safer assets, such as the yen and dollar, found buyers on Wednesday after a chaotic first US presidential debate and rising COVID-19 cases turned investors cautious, though strong factory surveys boosted China's markets, Reuters reported.