Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty recovered from day's lows to end marginally lower on Monday as banks dragged. The Sensex fell 86.95 points, or 0.17 percent, to 49,771.29, while the Nifty closed at 14,736.40, down 7.60 points, or 0.05 percent.

The midcap index recovered to close higher. Among sectors, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG gained over 1 percent each, while banks, financial services and auto indices declined.

On the Nifty50, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid Corporation, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were the top losers, while Adani Ports & SEZ, Britannia Industries, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top gainers.

”Domestic equities traded lower as mounting concerns pertaining to rise in COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country and resultant restrictions continued to weigh on investors sentiments,” said Binod Modi, Head – Strategy at Reliance Securities. Further, weak global cues and higher US bond yields kept markets nervous.