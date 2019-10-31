Closing Bell: Market slips from record intra-day high but closes higher for 5th straight day; Yes Bank top gainer

The Indian markets pared gains on Thursday led by minor losses in the last hour of trade by financial services, metal, and private bank stocks. The market slipped from intra-day high but closed higher for the 5th straight day.

The Nifty PSU Bank index remained the best-performing sector of the day, up 3.79 percent primarily boosted by the gains in Central Bank of India and State Bank of India.

At 3:30 pm, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended with 77.18 points or 0.19 percent higher at 40,129.05. The index slipped 263 points from an intra-day record high of 40,392.

The 50-share Nifty index ended with 33.35 points or 0.28 percent at 11,877.45. Nifty was down 68 points and Nifty Bank 349 points from highs to end near day’s low.

Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, SBI, Grasim and Bharti Infratel were the top gainers of the day, while JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top laggards.

Yes Bank's share price jumped nearly 35 percent intraday on Thursday after the bank received a binding offer of $1.2 billion. The investment was made through fresh issuance of equity shares, subject to regulatory approvals/conditions as well as bank's board and shareholders approvals.

Vodafone Idea's shares plummeted 13 percent intraday on Thursday after CARE Ratings downgraded the company's long-term ratings.

Central Bank of India's stock price jumped 18 percent intraday after the lender raised equity capital this week. In the last three days, the stock has rallied 35 percent to current market levels.

Meanwhile, Asian shares jumped on Thursday to a three-month high and the dollar fell broadly after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected and US Treasury yields declined.

