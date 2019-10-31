Market
Closing Bell: Market slips from record intra-day high but closes higher for 5th straight day; Yes Bank top gainer
Updated : October 31, 2019 04:02 PM IST
The Indian markets pared gains on Thursday led by minor losses in financial services, metal, and private bank stocks.
The Nifty PSU Bank index remained the best-performing sector of the day, up 3.79 percent primarily boosted by the gains in Central Bank of India and SBI.
At 3:30 pm, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended with 77.18 points or 0.19 percent higher at 40,129.05, while the 50-share Nifty index ended with 33.35 points or 0.28 percent at 11,877.45.
Special Thursday Expiry on
10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more