#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Closing Bell: Market slips from record intra-day high but closes higher for 5th straight day; Yes Bank top gainer

Updated : October 31, 2019 04:02 PM IST

The Indian markets pared gains on Thursday led by minor losses in financial services, metal, and private bank stocks.
The Nifty PSU Bank index remained the best-performing sector of the day, up 3.79 percent primarily boosted by the gains in Central Bank of India and SBI.
At 3:30 pm, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended with 77.18 points or 0.19 percent higher at 40,129.05, while the 50-share Nifty index ended with 33.35 points or 0.28 percent at 11,877.45. 
Closing Bell: Market slips from record intra-day high but closes higher for 5th straight day; Yes Bank top gainer
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Yes Bank gets binding offer of $1.2 billion from Hong Kong's SPGP Holdings, sources say

Yes Bank gets binding offer of $1.2 billion from Hong Kong's SPGP Holdings, sources say

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV