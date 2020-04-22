  • SENSEX
Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 9,000; RIL gains
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 742 points higher, Nifty at 9,187; RIL, Zee Entertainment top performers

Updated : April 22, 2020 04:45 PM IST

Indian equity market shrugged off the weak global cues and instead ended higher supported by the gains in Reliance Industries.
At closing, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 743 points higher at 31,379 while the Nifty50 index closed at 9,195, up 206 points.
Zee Entertainment, RIL, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and UPL were the Nifty50 top gainers while ONGC, Vedanta, L&T, Cipla and Power Grid were the top losers.
