Closing Bell: Sensex ends 742 points higher, Nifty at 9,187; RIL, Zee Entertainment top performers
Updated : April 22, 2020 04:45 PM IST
Indian equity market shrugged off the weak global cues and instead ended higher supported by the gains in Reliance Industries.
At closing, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 743 points higher at 31,379 while the Nifty50 index closed at 9,195, up 206 points.
Zee Entertainment, RIL, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and UPL were the Nifty50 top gainers while ONGC, Vedanta, L&T, Cipla and Power Grid were the top losers.