0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Closing bell: Sensex ends 673 points higher, Nifty settles above 17,800 led by power, oil & gas, banks

Closing bell: Sensex ends 673 points higher, Nifty settles above 17,800 led by power, oil & gas, banks

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

The 30-scrip BSE index Sensex rose 672.7 points or 1.1 percent to end at 59,855.9, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,805.3, up 179.6 points from its previous close.

Closing bell: Sensex ends 673 points higher, Nifty settles above 17,800 led by power, oil & gas, banks
The domestic stock markets ended Tuesday's session on a positive note. The 30-scrip BSE index Sensex rose 672.7 points or 1.1 percent to end at 59,855.9, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,805.3, up 179.6 points from its previous close.
Gains in financial, oil & gas and IT shares pushed the headline indices higher, though losses in pharma stocks limited the upside.
Midcap index, meanwhile, settled 82 points higher after a brief bout in the red in mid-day trade.
Voltas, Torrent Power, Federal Bank and Adani Ent were the top midcap gainers, while Reliance and HDFC lifted Nifty higher in the last hour of trade. Tata Motors was the top index loser after CLSA downgraded the stock to 'sell'.
On NSE index, PSUs were the top gainers, including NTPC, Power Grid, ONGC and SBI.
Market breadth was also in favour of advances with advance-decline ratio at 4:3.
"US markets setting record highs on the first trading day of 2022 is auspicious for global stock markets," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services was quoted as saying in PTI report.
"If the FIIs' buying of Monday is an indication of their renewed interest in India, financials particularly the leading banks, are likely to continue the momentum witnessed in the previous session, he added. However, the third wave of the pandemic is an area of concern even though the market's view is that it is unlikely to impact economic activity," he said.
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Rupee falls 29 paise to close at 74.57 against US dollar

Next Article

Tata Motors, ONGC, Vedanta and more: Key stocks that moved most on Jan 4

next story