Closing bell: Sensex ends 673 points higher, Nifty settles above 17,800 led by power, oil & gas, banks

The domestic stock markets ended Tuesday's session on a positive note. The 30-scrip BSE index Sensex rose 672.7 points or 1.1 percent to end at 59,855.9, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,805.3, up 179.6 points from its previous close.

Gains in financial, oil & gas and IT shares pushed the headline indices higher, though losses in pharma stocks limited the upside.

Midcap index, meanwhile, settles 82 points higher after a brief bout in the red in mid-day trade.

Voltas, Torrent Power, Federal Bank and Adani Ent were the top midcap gainers, while Reliance and HDFC lifted Nifty higher in the last hour of trade. Tata Motors was the top index loser after CLSA downgraded the stock to 'sell'.

On NSE index, PSUs were the top gainers, including NTPC, Power Grid, ONGC and SBI.

Market breadth was also in favour of advances with advance-decline ratio at 4:3.