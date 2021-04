Indian shares ended around 1.5 percent higher on Tuesday after a steep coronavirus-led decline in the last session, as beaten-down banking, metals and auto stocks gained. Government deciding to fast-track COVID vaccine approvals and prediction of normal monsoon also helped the market regain most of yesterday's losses.

However, IT and pharma stocks declined for the day on profit booking.

The Sensex ended 661 points higher at 48,544 while the Nifty rose 194 points to settle at 14,505. Broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1.2 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance and Maruti were the top gainers while TCS, Dr Reddy's, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Tech led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank rose over 4 percent and was among the top sectoral gainers after losing 9 percent in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Auto sector also added over 4 percent for the day. Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Metal also added between 3-3.5 percent each.

However, IT stocks fell with the Nifty IT index down around 3 percent after TCS reported its March quarter earnings. TCS also fell 4 percent after its March-quarter profit missed analysts’ estimates.