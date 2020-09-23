Market Closing Bell: Sensex ends 65 points lower, Nifty holds 11,100; pharma, media stocks drag Updated : September 23, 2020 03:48 PM IST Broader indices ended mixed with Nifty Smallcap100 closing flat while Nifty Midcap100 falling 0.33 percent. Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, ZEEL and IndusInd Bank led the decline among Nifty50 constituents Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.