Indian shares ended over 1.5 percent higher on Thursday led by gains in banking and media stocks. Meanwhile, Renewed US stimulus hopes kept the global markets lifted as well further aiding the sentiment.

The Sensex ended 629 points higher at 38,697 while the Nifty rose 169 points to settle at 11,417. For the week, both indices were up over 3 percent each.

Broader markets underperformed indices but were also up for the day. Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap rose 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

On the Nifty50 index, four of five top stocks were financials. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Dr Reddy's, ITC, ONGC, NTPC and Titan led the losses.

All sectors also witnessed buying during the day led by Nifty Bank which rallied over 3.6 percent. Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Media also added around 3 percent each while auto, It and metal sectors rose -.8 percent for the day.

PVR rose 8 percent and Inox was up over 6 percent after the government on Wednesday allowed states to reopen movie theatres at 50 percent capacity

Bajaj Auto’s shares rose 4 percent after it reported a 10 percent surge in September sales.