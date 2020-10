Indian shares ended around 1.5 percent lower on Wednesday following in selloff in the global markets, dragged by losses in all key sectors but mainly banks and financials.

Shares around the world tumbled on Wednesday as coronavirus infections grew rapidly in Europe and the United States, igniting fears of possible strict lockdown measures that could damage already fragile economic recoveries.

The Sensex ended 600 points lower at 39,922 while the Nifty fell 160 points lower at 11,730. Broader markets were also lower for the day with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 1 percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, Bharti Airtel, UPL, M&M, Hero Moto and Eicher Motors were the top gainers while HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy's and Tech Mahindra led the losses.

All sectors were also in the red for the day. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services dragged the most, around 2 percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma indices were down between 1 percent and 1.8 percent.