Indian shares tracked global equity markets lower to end lower on Thursday, snapping 3 sessions of gains. The sentiment was cautious amid rising concerns about the economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak. The domestic indices were dragged by banking stocks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The Sensex ended 394 points lower at 38,220 while the Nifty fell 96 points to end at 11,312. Indian equities have seen a rally over the last few sessions, with the Nifty and Sensex rising 2 percent so far this week.

Broader markets, however, outperformed the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Among sectors, the banking and financial sevices indices fell the most, down 1.3 percent each, while Nifty Auto and Nifty IT lost 0.4 percent. Nifty FMCG also fell half a percent for the day. However, Nifty Media surged 3 percent led by INOX Leisure, Sun TV, and Zee. Nifty Metal also added 1 percent today.

NTPC, ONGC, Coal India, PowerGrid, and BPCL were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Tata Motors, HDFC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Wipro led the losses.

NTPC share price gained nearly 7 percent after L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering signed MoU with the company for CO2 to methanol plants.