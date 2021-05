Indian shares ended near-record closing high on Wednesday boosted by IT and financial stocks as gains in Asian peers and continued decline in domestic COVID-19 cases also lifted the sentiment.

The Sensex ended 380 points higher at 51,017 while the Nifty rose 93 points to settle at 15,301. Heavyweights Infosys, HDFC, TCS, and Bajaj finance contributed the most to the indices.

"Domestic markets started cautiously positive and witnessed a strong rebound as it gained momentum from expectations of another set of relief measures. The new stimulus package is expected to focus on boosting the worst-hit sectors like tourism, aviation and hospitality along with MSMEs. Value buying was seen in the IT sector while Metals stocks remained in the correction phase due to muted international commodity prices," said Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Broader markets, meanwhile, were mixed for the day. While the midcap index was flat the smallcap index rose 0.7 percent.

Among sectors, the Nifty IT index jumped nearly 2 percent while Nifty Auto and Nifty Fin Services were up around half a percent each. FMCG and pharma sectors were also in the green. However, the metal index lost nearly 2 percent for the day.

On the Nifty50 index, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Grasim and Wipro were the top gainers while Powergrid, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Steel and NTPC led the losses.

Metals were under pressure after analysts at global brokerage Credit Suisse said that they have downgraded metals to 'underweight' from 'overweight' and to book profits in the space.