Indian indices pared gains to ended lower on Wednesday as all key sectors witnessed broad-based selling with auto, banking and metals dragging the most. The Sensex ended 334 points lower at 51,941 while the Nifty lost 105 points to settle at 15,635.

Broader markets were also lower for the day with the midcap index down 0.6 percent and smallcap index down 1.3 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, Powergrid, SBI Life, NTPC, Titan and Divis Labs gained the most while Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Shree Cements, L&T and IOC led the losses.

All sectors were in the red for the day with Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank falling 1.3 percent each. Meanwhile, the banking, fin services, and metal sectors also lost 0.5-1 percent each for the day.

Tata Power Company share jumped nearly 7 percent after CCI cleared Tata Power's acquisition of stakes in three Odisha power utilities.