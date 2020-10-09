Market Closing Bell: Sensex ends 327 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; banks, financial stocks surge Updated : October 09, 2020 03:39 PM IST The Sensex ended 327 points higher at 40,509 while the Nifty rose 79 points to settle at 11,914. For the week, the indices ended over 4 percent higher. On the Nifty50 index, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.