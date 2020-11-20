Closing Bell: Sensex ends 282 points higher, Nifty settles above 12,850; Smallcaps outperform

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Friday led by gains in banking and IT stocks amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex ended 282.29 points or 0.65 percent higher at 43,882.25, while the Nifty gained 87.35 points or 0.68 percent to close at 12,859.05. Nifty Bank rose 333 points to 29,236.

Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining 1.16 percent and 0.85 percent, respectively.

For the week, Sensex and Nifty gained 0.6 percent each while Nifty Bank rallied 2.2 percent. Nifty Midcap Index was up nearly 3 percent this week.

Rally in index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv lifted Nifty above 12,850 levels.

"After respecting the short term support of 12,750, the Nifty clawed back from negative territory in a jiffy. We notice inclining volumes when markets are rising which is a testament to strong upside momentum. There is every possibility that we achieve 13,100 next week," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Among sectors, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG rallied the most over 1 percent each followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty while Nifty Pharma and Nifty Media ended in the red.

Bajaj Finserv, Titan Company, GAIL India, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while Reliance Industries, Adani Ports & SEZ, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries were the top index losers.

Shares of Bharti Infratel surged 20 percent after it completed its merger with Indus Towers. Vodafone Idea also jumped over 8 percent after the telecom company received Rs 3,760.1 crore cash consideration for its 11.15 percent holding in Indus Towers.

On the global front, stocks edged higher Friday as hopes of economic recovery ahead helped offset the blow dealt by the news that the US Treasury was ending emergency loan programmes, Reuters reported.

Europe's STOXX 600 edged 0.3 percent higher in early trading, while the global stocks index was also 0.1 percent firmer and on course for its third weekly gain in a row.

S&P500 futures slipped 0.4 percent while Dow futures fell 0.4 percent, cancelling out a firmer lead from a strong Wall Street session overnight.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei stumbled 0.4 percent, weighed down by a rise in new domestic coronavirus infections to record highs. Chinese shares were 0.3 percent stronger.