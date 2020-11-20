Market Closing Bell: Sensex ends 282 points higher, Nifty settles above 12,850; Smallcaps outperform Updated : November 20, 2020 04:00 PM IST Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining 1.16 percent and 0.85 percent, respectively. Among sectors, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG rallied the most over 1 percent each. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.