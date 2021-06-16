Closing Bell: Sensex ends 271 points lower, Nifty below 17,800; metals drag

Indian markets ended lower on Wednesday after hitting record highs in the previous session as investors eyed the US Federal Reserve’s policy statement due later in the day. Indices were weighed by losses in metals, financials and heavyweight RIL.

The Sensex ended 271 points lower at 52,502 while the Nifty fell 102 points to settle at 15,767. Broader markets were also in the red for the day with the midcap index down 1.1 percent and smallcap index down 0.7 percent.

If the Fed signals an idea of interest-rate hikes, Reserve Bank of India could also follow the suit due to higher inflation, which is not a positive. In the broader Asian market as well, shares were subdued ahead of the Fed’s meeting

Back home, on the Nifty50 index, Tata Consumer, Nestle, ONGC, NTPC, and HUL were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel, and Powergrid led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty Metal fell nearly 3 percent while Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma were down around 0.7 percent each. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financials also lost over half a percent. However, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG ended the day in the green.

Shares of Adani Group companies continue to reel under pressure following media reports that the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) had frozen accounts of three foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) who own more than Rs 43,500 crore worth of shares in Adani Group companies. The stocks of Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, and Adani Transmission hit five percent – their lower circuit limits, while those of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & SEZ declined over 7 percent each.

LIC Housing Finance share price fell over 5 percent after the mortgage firm's net profit declined in the March quarter over a rise in provisions.