Closing Bell: Sensex ends 257 points higher, Nifty holds 14,800; metal stocks surge, Tata Steel up 7% Updated : May 07, 2021 03:44:48 IST The Sensex ended 257 points higher at 49,206 while the Nifty rose 98 points to settle at 14,823. Broader markets were mixed for the day with the midcap index down 0.5 percent and smallcap index up 0.6 percent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services, and Nifty FMCG also ended the day in the green whereas Nifty Auto and Nifty IT were negative for the day. Published : May 07, 2021 03:34 PM IST