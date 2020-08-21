Market Closing Bell: Sensex ends 214 points higher, Nifty above 11,350; financials lead Updated : August 21, 2020 03:46 PM IST Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Midcap100 index gaining 0.49 percent while Nifty Smallcap100 rising 1.03 percent. For the week, the market ended on a positive note with benchmarks up 0.5 percent each. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply