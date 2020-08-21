  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 214 points higher, Nifty above 11,350; financials lead

Updated : August 21, 2020 03:46 PM IST

Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Midcap100 index gaining 0.49 percent while Nifty Smallcap100 rising 1.03 percent.
For the week, the market ended on a positive note with benchmarks up 0.5 percent each.
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 214 points higher, Nifty above 11,350; financials lead

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by banks, energy stocks; up 1.5% for the week

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by banks, energy stocks; up 1.5% for the week

PSBs to need capital up to Rs 2.1 trillion over next 2 yrs; govt support to continue: Moody's

PSBs to need capital up to Rs 2.1 trillion over next 2 yrs; govt support to continue: Moody's

Moody’s says PSBs need Rs 1.9-2.1 lk cr of capital buffers to combat COVID-19

Moody’s says PSBs need Rs 1.9-2.1 lk cr of capital buffers to combat COVID-19

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement