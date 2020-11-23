Closing Bell: Sensex ends 194 points higher, Nifty settles above 12,900; IT, pharma stocks lead

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Monday led by gains in IT and pharma stocks amid positive global cues.

The Sensex ended 194.90 points or 0.44 percent higher at 44,077.15, while the Nifty gained 67.40 points or 0.52 percent to close at 12,926.45. Nifty Bank ended 212 points lower at 29,024.

During the day, Nifty hit an intra-day record high of 12,969 and Sensex 44,271.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 rallying 2 percent and the Nifty Midcap100 index gaining 1.31 percent.

Among sectors, Nifty IT rallied the most over 2 percent followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metals that rallied over 1 percent each. Meanwhile, selling was witnessed in banking and financial stocks.

"The Nifty moved from a nervous situation this morning to green pastures by the afternoon! However, it is shying away from hitting the 13,000 marks. It is facing some resistance around the 12,950-12,970 levels but based on charts we should be able to achieve the levels of 13,100-13,200. Since we have good support at 12,700, every dip can be utilized to accumulate long positions," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

ONGC, IndusInd Bank, GAIL India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Infosys led gains among Nifty constituents while HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI Life Insurance and Titan Company were the top index losers.

Shares of Reliance Industries surged 3 percent after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the Rs 24,713 crore Future Group-Reliance Retail deal. Meanwhile, Future Retail's shares ended at 10 percent upper circuit.

The share price of SREI Infrastructure Finance fell over 11 percent after the firm said that the Reserve Bank of India would be conducting a special audit of the company and its subsidiary. The sentiment was further weighed after Brickwork ratings downgraded long-term ratings of the firm to BB from BBB-.

Globally, Asian shares rose on Monday, pushing a broad regional index to a record high as investors pinned their hopes for economic revival on coronavirus vaccines, even as the world contends with surging case numbers and delays to fresh US stimulus, Reuters reported.