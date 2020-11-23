Market Closing Bell: Sensex ends 194 points higher, Nifty settles above 12,900; IT, pharma stocks lead Updated : November 23, 2020 03:44 PM IST Among sectors, Nifty IT rallied the most over 2 percent followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metals that rallied over 1 percent each. Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 rallying 2 percent and the Nifty Midcap100 index gaining 1.31 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.