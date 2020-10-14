Closing Bell: Market rallies for 10th straight session; Sensex ends 169 points higher; Nifty above 11,950; banks lead

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty recovered from the day's low to end higher Wednesday led by gains in banking and realty stocks. Last-hour gains helped Sensex and Nifty record a 10-day gaining streak for the first time since January 2015.

The Sensex ended 169.23 points or 0.42 percent higher at 40,794.74 while the Nifty gained 36.55 points or 0.31 percent to close at 11,971.05.

Sensex and Nifty gained 515 points and 149 points respectively from lows. The Nifty Bank saw a recovery of 725 points from lows to close 1.6 percent higher.

Broader indices ended mixed with Nifty Smallcap100 gaining 0.26 percent while Nifty Midcap100 ending 0.16 percent lower.

Among sectors, buying was witnessed in Nifty Bank, Nifty Realty, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Media and Nifty Metal while Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto ended in the red.

Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank led gains among Nifty constituents while Wipro, NTPC, ONGC, Coal India and Tata Motors were the top index losers.

"The Index was able to get past its resistance levels of 11,950-11,975. This should allow the Nifty to move towards 12,100. The support of 11,800 has been respected which is an added confirmation that the trend continues to remain bullish," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Shares of IT major Wipro Ltd ended over 6 percent lower after the company reported its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Brokerages believe that though the growth has recovered, bridging the gap with other players could take time as the company continues to have the weakest growth profile among its peers. Most brokerages are bearish on the stock.