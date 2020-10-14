Market Closing Bell: Market rallies for 10th straight session; Sensex ends 169 points higher; Nifty above 11,950; banks lead Updated : October 14, 2020 03:48 PM IST Last-hour gains helped Sensex and Nifty record a 10-day gaining streak for the first time since January 2015. Broader indices ended mixed with Nifty Smallcap100 gaining 0.26 percent while Nifty Midcap100 ending 0.16 percent lower. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.