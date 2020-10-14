  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty end higher led by financials
Asian equities slip as vaccine trials, stimulus talks stall
Oil heads for weekly gain amid Norwegian supply cut
Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 73.31 against US dollar
Home Market Stocks
Market

Closing Bell: Market rallies for 10th straight session; Sensex ends 169 points higher; Nifty above 11,950; banks lead

Updated : October 14, 2020 03:48 PM IST

Last-hour gains helped Sensex and Nifty record a 10-day gaining streak for the first time since January 2015.
Broader indices ended mixed with Nifty Smallcap100 gaining 0.26 percent while Nifty Midcap100 ending 0.16 percent lower.
Closing Bell: Market rallies for 10th straight session; Sensex ends 169 points higher; Nifty above 11,950; banks lead

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

WPI inflation rises to 1.32% in September on back of costlier food articles

WPI inflation rises to 1.32% in September on back of costlier food articles

Centre okays Rs 68,825 cr additional borrowing for 20 states which opt for GST borrowing of Rs 1.10 lakh cr

Centre okays Rs 68,825 cr additional borrowing for 20 states which opt for GST borrowing of Rs 1.10 lakh cr

80% Wipro employees eligible for promotion, increments at pre-COVID levels

80% Wipro employees eligible for promotion, increments at pre-COVID levels

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement