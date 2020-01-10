Closing bell: Sensex ends 147 points higher, Nifty closes at 12,257

Domestic stock markets settled on a positive note on Friday, as US-Iran tensions abated and investors looked for domestic cues ahead of corporate earnings.

The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 147.37 points or 0.36 percent up at 41,599.72, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark closed 40.90 points or 0.33 percent up at 12,256.80. Broader markets also rallied with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap up 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Gains in realty, auto, IT and FMCG stocks pushed the domestic equities higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex index climbed as much as 322.76 points to touch 41,775.11 during the session, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark rose to as high as 12,311.20, up 95.4 points from the previous close.

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index were Coal India, Infosys, Ultratech Cement, Maruti Suzuki and GAIL, ending between 1.37 percent and 3.28 percent higher.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top contributors to the upmove in the Sensex.

Ten out of eleven sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled higher, with the Nifty realty index ending 1.80 per cent higher.

Market breadth was mostly neutral, with 1, 419 stocks settling higher and 1,136 ending lower on the BSE. On the NSE, 978 stocks advanced while 804 declined.