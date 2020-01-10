Market
Closing bell: Sensex ends 147 points higher, Nifty closes at 12,257
Updated : January 10, 2020 03:55 PM IST
Broader markets also rallied with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap up 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.
US-Iran tensions abated and investors looked for domestic cues ahead of corporate earnings.
Easing oil prices also came as a relief for investors in India.
