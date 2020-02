Domestic stock markets settled Thursday's session on a negative note amid growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus outside China and ahead of the expiry of the February series derivative contracts today. That marked fifth straight session of losses.

After plunging over 465.69 points during the day, the 30-share BSE barometer finally settled 143.30 points, or 0.36 per cent, lower at 39,745.66. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 45.20 points or 0.39 per cent to end at 11,633.30. The Nifty MidCap 100 index declined 0.82 percent, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank dropped 0.40 percent on Thursday.

Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index were Wipro, JSW Steel, ONGC, Indian Oil and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ending between 2.33 percent and 3.52 percent lower. ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and TCS contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.

Nine out of the 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled lower, with the Nifty media index ending 2.40 percent lower. Nifty FMCG and pharma, meanwhile, ended with gains today. Nifty Bank settled at the lowest level in 20 sessions despite 270 points recovery for the series.

Market breadth was negative, with 1,579 stocks settling lower and 848 ending higher on the BSE. On the NSE, 1,189 stocks declined while 594 advanced.

According to provisional data available with stock exchanges, so far this week, FPIs have offloaded stocks worth Rs 6,812.57 crore on a net basis.