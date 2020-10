Indian indices ended higher mainly led by IT stocks and some financials after the banking index turned positive. Heavyweights HDFC Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, and Asian Paints contributed the most to the benchmarks in today's trade.

The Sensex ended 113 points higher at 40,544 while the Nifty rose 24 points to settle at 11,897. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap rising 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty surged over 4 percent and Nifty IT added 1.4 percent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma also ended the day in the green. However Nifty Energy lost over 1 percent and Nifty FMCG shed 0.3 percent for the day. The Metal and PSU Bank indices were also in the red.

On the Nifty50 index, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Britannia, ONGC, IOC, GAIL and UPL led the losses.

Britannia Industries fell 6 percent after the company announced its September quarter (Q2) results as the company missed volume growth expectations. However, the company's overall performance was ahead of estimates including better-than-expected margins.

Dewan Housing Finance Ltd's (DHFL) share price surged 10 percent after promoter Kapil Wadhawan made an offer of Rs 43,000 crore to settle all claims against the company.