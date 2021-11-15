Closing Bell: Sensex ekes out gain of 32 points; Tata Steel drops 3%, M&M 1%

Indian equity benchmarks made mild gains in a volatile session on Monday. Strength in IT, pharma and consumer stocks was offset by weakness in oil & gas, metal and automobile scrips.

The 30-scrip Sensex index ended 32 points or 0.1 percent higher at 60,718.7 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 18,109.5, up 6.7 points from its previous close.

Power Grid, ONGC, ITC, Cipla, UPL, Britannia, Asian Paints, Divi's Labs and Nestle -- closing between 1.2 percent and 3.1 percent higher -- were among the top blue-chip gainers.

On the other hand, Coal India, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, SBI Life, JSW Steel, Shree Cements and M&M -- falling between 1.1 percent and 4.3 percent -- were among the worst hit among the 28 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

Broader markets were mixed, with the midcap index rising 0.3 percent and the smallcap gauge declining 2.3 percent.

Laurus Labs, Fortis Healthcare, Syngene, Fine Organic and Balaji Amines -- rising between 6.1 percent and 13.2 percent -- were among the top gainers from among and midcap smallcap components. Manappuram, M&M Finance, Emami, Firstsource and Gujarat Narmada Valley -- declining between 5.3 percent and 9.8 percent -- were among the losers.

(This story will be updated shortly)