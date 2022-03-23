Closing Bell: Sensex drops 732 pts from day's high, Nifty50 below 17,250 dragged by financial, IT shares

Indian equity benchmarks gave up initial gains in a volatile session on Wednesday, dragged by financial, IT and auto stocks, as the mood across global equities turned sour after a promising start. Gains in oil & gas and metal shares, however, helped the headline indices avoid deeper cuts.

Nervousness persisted among investors on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war , which completed nearly a month with no sign of de-escalation.

Both headline indices finished the day down 0.5 percent. The 30-scrip Sensex index shed 304.5 point to end at 57,684.8, retreating as much as 731.7 points from the highest level of the day. The broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at

17,245.7, down 69.9 points from its previous close.

Among blue-chip stocks, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Britannia, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto -- closing between 1.7 percent and 2.6 percent lower -- were the top losers. On the other hand, Divi's, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, UPL, ITC and JSW Steel, rising between 0.8 percent and 2.5 percent, rose the most among the 21 gainers in the Nifty50 universe.

The HDFC twins, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were the biggest drags on both main indices.

The India VIX -- known in market parlance as the fear index -- rose 3.4 percent to settle at 24.9. Last month, Russia's move to invade Ukraine had sent the gauge soaring to a 20-month peak of almost 34.

Global markets

European shares retreated from initial one-month highs amid lingering worries over the economic fallout of the Ukraine crisis. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street. Earlier on Wednesday, Asian equities scaled three-month peaks.