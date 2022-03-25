Closing Bell: Sensex drops 483 pts from day's high, Nifty50 gives up 17,200 dragged by IT stocks

Indian equity benchmarks ended a choppy session in the red dragged by IT and consumer shares, extending losses to a third straight session. Gains in oil & gas shares, however, lent some support.

Both headline indices indices finished the day down 0.4 percent. The 30-scrip Sensex index declined 233.5 points to settle at 57,362.2, retreating 483.2 points from its highest level of the day. The broader Nifty50 benchmark closed at 17,153, down 69.8 points from its previous close.

Globally, the Fed's hawkish mood, shifts in Chinese economic policy and ongoing ructions in commodity markets due to the Ukraine crisis were on investors' radar.

Titan, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Indian Oil, Eicher, Hero MotoCorp and Nestle, closing between 1.3 percent and 3.4 percent lower, were the top blue-chip laggards.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, SBI, Reliance Industries and Asian Paints, up between 0.7 percent and 1.9 percent, rose the most among the 13 gainers in the Nifty50 pack.

HDFC Bank, TCS, Titan and Infosys were the biggest drags for both main indices.

Global markets

European shares recovered initial losses but were on course to end the week lower, following a largely weak session across Asian markets. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up half a percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.